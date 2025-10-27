Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $14.82 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $127.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

