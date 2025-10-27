Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,837 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,319,000 after buying an additional 661,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,437,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after buying an additional 1,441,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $254,205,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.33.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.