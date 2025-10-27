Blackstone Inc. $BX Stock Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $154.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.71%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.26.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

