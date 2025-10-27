Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 62,130 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $81,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $377.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

