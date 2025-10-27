Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 367,748 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367,748 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $434,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after buying an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $125.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.84 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

