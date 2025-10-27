Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 49,432 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $825.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.