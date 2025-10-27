Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,175,598 shares of company stock valued at $579,779,430. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

