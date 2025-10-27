Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.65 per share and revenue of $5.1641 billion for the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $316.59 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 366.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,312,000 after buying an additional 25,758 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.