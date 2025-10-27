Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,825,000 after purchasing an additional 852,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $79.17 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

