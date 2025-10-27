Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Position Trimmed by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,090,040 shares of company stock worth $827,757,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $154.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

