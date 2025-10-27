Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,980,000 after purchasing an additional 427,705 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

