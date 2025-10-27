Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.77. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

