Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Has $843,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $243.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

