9,589 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Purchased by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

