The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 128,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 170,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,878,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,953,000 after buying an additional 131,795 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.