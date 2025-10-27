GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

