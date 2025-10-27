Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

