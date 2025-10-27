Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $77.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.96, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

