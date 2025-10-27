Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $461,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,270.6% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

MLPX stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

