American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VB opened at $258.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

