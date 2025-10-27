American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

