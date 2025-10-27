Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 6.5% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $213.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $215.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.