Spire’s (SR) “Buy (B-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

SR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $88.83 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

