iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,961,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after buying an additional 1,743,904 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 31.1%

EFV opened at $68.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

