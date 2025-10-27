Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Sold by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $44.13 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

