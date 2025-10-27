Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 19,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after buying an additional 137,532 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

