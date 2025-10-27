Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.