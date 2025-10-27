Solstein Capital LLC Invests $63,000 in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after buying an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

