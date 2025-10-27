Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by MilWealth Group LLC

MilWealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of MilWealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VXUS opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

