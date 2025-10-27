Baer Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.