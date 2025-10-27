Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1,076.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,452 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

