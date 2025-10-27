Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 4.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TRV opened at $269.98 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $287.95. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.