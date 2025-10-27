Solstein Capital LLC Sells 41 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.35.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $577.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.53. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $943.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

