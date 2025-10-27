Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX is MilWealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MilWealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolfstich Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,788,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,987,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,481,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX opened at $31.86 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

