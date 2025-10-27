CCLA Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

