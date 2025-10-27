Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $184.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.