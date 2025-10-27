Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,118 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

