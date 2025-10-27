Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,296 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 1,820,249 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 502,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 176,994 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,089,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 878,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

