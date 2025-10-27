Whipplewood Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2,138.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 4,486,488 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 195.2% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,739,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,622,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,100 over the last 90 days. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

