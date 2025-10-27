Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $272.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $278.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.98 and its 200 day moving average is $251.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

