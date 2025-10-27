Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in F5 were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $312.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

F5 stock opened at $298.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.59. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.10 and a twelve month high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total transaction of $416,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,482,567.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,542. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

