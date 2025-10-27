Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,922 Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in Grab by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,598 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 2,679,277 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,190,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,586,000 after buying an additional 437,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,504,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.85 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

