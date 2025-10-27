Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7,562,075.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 171,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 418,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $129.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Description

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

