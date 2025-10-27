Whipplewood Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after buying an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after buying an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,336,000 after buying an additional 1,680,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $57.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

