Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $9.11 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 211,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $51,874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 173,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 98,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.36. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $841,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,861. The trade was a 48.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 855,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,479.08. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,913 shares of company stock worth $29,034,227. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

