Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1,230.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Equinix by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $839.49 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $791.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra Research lowered Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.38.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

