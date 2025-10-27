Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $49.29 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.28% of Credicorp worth $49,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Credicorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Credicorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $257.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average is $230.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $280.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

