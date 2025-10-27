StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,332 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.55% of StandardAero worth $58,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SARO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $55,679,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 83.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $292,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Saturday. CIBC lowered their target price on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $28.92 on Monday. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

