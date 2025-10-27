Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1,304.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,398 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Permian Resources worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1,113.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Permian Resources by 22.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

NYSE PR opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

