Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,213 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $71,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $381.86 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.84 and its 200-day moving average is $380.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.24.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.